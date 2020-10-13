By now, anyone who lurks the internet is familiar with the Ocean Spray challenge that was created on Tik Tok. Nathan Apodaca, aka @420doggface208, took the world by storm as he took a stroll on his longboard, vibing out to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. With a bottle of Ocean Spray in his hand, the short video went viral and inspired many around the globe to follow suit. Of course, MMA Twitter noticed that Apodaca resembled UFC featherweight Cub Swanson. But, to make things even better, Swanson recently re-created the Ocean Spray challenge and the resemblance is uncanny.

All it took was a skateboard, music, and some Ocean Spray cranberry juice for Nathan Apodaca to go viral. In fact, the video firstly uploaded on Tik Tok currently has 46.8 million views. Additionally, it has recently surpassed 8 million views on Instagram.

Cub Swanson Enjoying Life With Ocean Spray

UFC Featherweight Cub Swanson took to social media to re-create the video. Check out Cub below, as he lives his best life freely in the beautiful weather of Southern California.

“Just out here living my best life….Yo @doggface208 let’s ride! 🤙🏽 #KillerCub2020 @ufc,” wrote Swanson on Instagram.

Perhaps a collaboration is in order for both men. After all, Swanson hasn’t been inside of the UFC octagon since October of 2019.

Joining the Fun

Don’t be surprised if a host of other popular fighters decide to jump in on the fun. Cris Cyborg has already posted a video of herself taking a COVID-19 test to the sounds of Fleetwood Mac. Virtually every other human on the planet has frantically run outside to the nearest grocery store in order to purchase some Ocean Spray.

While many have done their best to replicate the video, nobody has nailed the challenge like Cub Swanson. Put the original @doggface208 video side by side next to Cub Swanson, and fans will have a difficult time telling the difference between the California legends.