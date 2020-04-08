Dominick Cruz Ready to Face Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 if Jose Aldo is Unavailable

Dominick Cruz Ready to Step In and Face Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 if Jose Aldo is Unavailable

UFC 249 was revamped once the location of the card drastically changed. The event moved from Brooklyn, New York due to a global virus. Because of that, UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was unable to make the card. So, he has been replaced with Justin Gaethje. UFC 250 is a month away, and it’s not looking like the spreading of the virus is slowing down. So, If Jose Aldo is unable to compete against Henry Cejudo for the UFC bantamweight title, Dominick Cruz is ready to step in and compete.

If all goes as planned, UFC 250 will take place on May 9th in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Henry Cejudo is expected to defend his UFC bantamweight title against a home country legend in Jose Aldo. The fight will mark the first time that Cejudo has defended the Bantamweight title since winning it at UFC 238 last summer in a vacant title fight against Marlon Moraes.

However, it’s looking like things probably won’t go as planned. With the ongoing threat of a global virus sweeping the Earth, it’s been hard for the UFC to secure venues to put on their shows. UFC 249 moved from Brooklyn, NY, to California at the Tachi Palace Casino and Resort. Because of that move, Khabib Nurmagomedov was unable to travel to the United States due to being stuck in Russia. So, Khabib was replaced in his fight against Tony Ferguson with Justin Gaethje.

Cruz Speaks About Facing Cejudo

Considering if that trend continues, former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will be willing to accept the fight against Cejudo. He spoke to ESPN and revealed the possibility of the matchup.

If @HenryCejudo ends up without a dance partner, @DominickCruz is ready and willing to step in. (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/aoc4L01so3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2020

“Now he’s (UFC President Dana White) saying that Aldo might not be able to get in, Yan might not be able to get in, and now the MMA world can know that this fight is a real possibility. That’s really the situation, is that since that can’t come in, it opens up a slot for me to slide in there,” said Cruz.

Choosing the Right Opponent

Now that question remains: Would fans rather see Henry Cejudo face Jose Aldo or Dominick Cruz? Or, are fans looking for Cejudo to face higher ranked contenders like Aljamain Sterling or Cory Sandhagen?