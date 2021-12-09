Dominick Cruz Says He Mutes Daniel Cormier On Commentary: ‘He Doesn’t Do The Homework’

Dominick Cruz is not too much of a fan of Daniel Cormier on commentary.

Cruz returns to action at UFC 269 this weekend when he takes on fellow ranked contender Pedro Munhoz in an exciting bantamweight encounter.

Calling his fights will be the trio of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Cormier. Given that Cruz is also a commentator, he was asked during media day about what the experience was like hearing his fights called.

Cruz had plenty of praise for Anik.

“I watch Anik do so much homework leading up to a fight,” Cruz told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “People have no idea how much homework he has to do to be prepared for that, and the most kudos goes to him. He leads us in the broadcast with how he talks.”

As for the former double champion? Cruz has some issues.

“When it comes to DC, I usually mute it,” Cruz added while smirking. “I love DC, he’s my friend, but to me, from my experience, he doesn’t do the homework. He wants to get in and out, get the job done, make his money. And I think he cares about us, but it’s just different. He doesn’t do the preparation from my experience. He might now. I’m hoping he watches some film this time on my fight so he knows what I’m doing and why I’m doing it. But I’m not gonna hold my breath on that, that’s for sure.”

It seems Cruz is not the only one as UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic also chimed in.

“Who doesn’t? 🤔”

Dominick Cruz: I’m Not Perfect Either

It seems Cruz may have had some issues with how Cormier called his recent fights.

With that said, the former bantamweight king acknowledged he’s not perfect either. However, he believes film study is something everyone should do to support the fighters.

“Honestly, I’m never perfect,” Cruz added. “There’s a roster of 400, 600 fighters, and not everybody’s agree with what I say either. It’s all perspective in there. And DC is a gifted athlete. I think (Michael) Bisping does a lot of homework. I think he watches a lot of film. I think certain people watch the film, and I count that because I do the film study. “The reason I do the film study is (because) it’s bigger than me. I’m not in there talking to hear myself talk and to be right. I’m in there to support the athletes and talk about why they’re great and what makes them great, and in order to do that I need to watch film.”

It will be interesting to see how Cormier takes these comments.