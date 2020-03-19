(Video) Mirko Cro Cop Shows Off Moves On Headshot Bag

Cro Cop Still Has Moves At 45

Mirko Cro Cop is still one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet.

On Wednesday, the former PRIDE champion released footage on Instagram showing him hitting a headshot bag with a number of quick combos.

You can watch it below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B943iQfg_NV/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Keeping up the shape💪”

Of course, this shouldn’t completely come as a surprise.

Despite being 45 and having retired from mixed martial arts last year following a stroke, Cro Cop still called time on his career with a 10-fight winning streak. During that run, he was crowned as the 2016 Rizin Open-Weight Grand Prix champion when he knocked out the likes of Muhammed Lawal, Baruto Kaito and Amir Aliakbari in the span of three nights.

His last outing was a unanimous decision victory over UFC veteran Roy Nelson at Bellator 216 in February last year.

He may not compete in mixed martial arts again but Cro Cop will still go down as one of the scariest and most legendary fighters of all time.

What do you think of Cro Cop’s striking in the Instagram video?