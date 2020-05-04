Cris Cyborg Blasts Ronda Rousey For Slamming WWE Fans: ‘Fans Made Her Who She Is’ (Exclusive)

Cris Cyborg Tears Into Ronda Rousey For Criticizing WWE Fans

Ronda Rousey has been saying a lot of negative things about the WWE fans recently. Her former rival Cris Cyborg heard these comments, and feels like Ronda is making a big mistake.

Cyborg and Rousey never wound up fighting, even though this was a fight that everybody seemed to want at the time. Rousey would lose her title and move to the WWE, where she would also have success. On the other hand, Cyborg would win, and then subsequently lose the UFC featherweight title, before moving to Bellator to do the same thing.

Despite these two going in different directions in their careers, Cyborg still pays some attention to Ronda’s career. Most recently, she heard some of the remarks Ronda made, dissing the WWE fans. Not only that, but she also had some things to say about fighter pay in the UFC.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with MiddleEasy, Cris Cyborg decided to share her thoughts on the things Ronda has discussed. She explained that, as far as UFC fighter pay goes, it would have been nice for Ronda to speak up during her tenure in the UFC, not after she’s gone. However as for her comments about the WWE fans, Cyborg feels that Rousey should not turn her back on the people that got her to where she is.

“It’s funny that she said something about how the fighters are getting paid. She’s supposed to do that when she’s there. Fight for us, help the fighters make a union so they can get paid better. “In Brazil we have a saying, ‘You can’t spit in the plate you eat,'” Cyborg continued. “I think it’s hard when you say things like this about the fans. I love my fans, I don’t know how she (feels), but she’s the biggest star in MMA, I think the fans made her who she is. She says ‘Oh the fans are fake,’ I think that’s not very nice to say about your fans, because the fans make the fighter grow, and make them be famous.”

Cris Cyborg has a point, that if it were not for her having such a large fanbase, Ronda Rousey likely would not be where she is. The Bellator champ does her best to always treat her fans well, and feels they are very important.

