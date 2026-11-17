Cris Cyborg has proposed putting four of women’s MMA’s biggest names into a single-night tournament at 145 pounds. In a written November 16 post, she paired Kayla Harrison with Larissa Pacheco and placed herself opposite Amanda Nunes, with the two winners meeting again that same night.

Her suggested bracket would bring together two established rivalries rather than start with four unfamiliar opponents. It is a matchmaking idea from Cyborg, not an announced competition. The post supplies no promoter, event date, venue or agreement from the other three women.

Cyborg lays out two opening matchups

Cyborg’s emphasis was on the format as much as the names. Each finalist would have to compete twice in one evening, rather than advance to another event. She did not specify round lengths, a championship prize or how the final would be structured.

There is something special and magical about one night tournament finals

Cyborg wrote on X.

Imagine a single night 1 women tournament at 145 Kayla X Pacheco Cyborg X Nunes …winners then fight a second time against each other. There is something special and magical about one night tournament finals 🤔 — CrisCy₿org.com 19X World Champ (@criscyborg) November 16, 2026

Later on Monday, Cyborg separately invited Nunes to revisit their own matchup, tagging the Brazilian and adding a rematch hashtag. She shared Nunes’ response to a proposed Harrison rematch, but did not present that response as acceptance of her tournament. Those are different proposals, even though they involve some of the same fighters.

Nunes had put her willingness to meet Harrison at 145 pounds in writing. Her attached image accepted a rematch, while the caption tagged Harrison and Dana White. Nothing in that message commits her to fighting Cyborg first or competing twice on the same card.

Seems like as good of time as ever to run it back 😂 @Amanda_Leoa #CyborgNunes2 https://t.co/I2VAiHggQI — CrisCy₿org.com 19X World Champ (@criscyborg) November 16, 2026

Cyborg had already opened the conversation on November 15. Congratulating Harrison after UFC 334, she offered herself as a potential opponent at 145 pounds. Monday’s bracket expands that initial challenge into a four-fighter scenario; it does not replace it with a signed bout.

Congratulations @KaylaH if you’re looking for a dance partner at 145 👋 I know someone https://t.co/3I0qTqZpHS — CrisCy₿org.com 19X World Champ (@criscyborg) November 15, 2026

The rivalries behind the proposed bracket

The immediate backdrop is Harrison’s fourth-round submission of Nunes at UFC 334. Harrison retained the bantamweight championship with a rear-naked choke at 1:29 of Round 4 in New York. Moving the discussion to 145 pounds changes the proposed weight, not the outcome of that completed 135-pound title fight.

Pacheco’s place opposite Harrison also carries a specific competitive history. Their third meeting ended with Pacheco winning the 2022 PFL lightweight championship by unanimous decision, with all three judges returning 48-47 scores. Harrison had taken their first two meetings by decision, leaving her ahead 2-1 in the series despite losing the championship final. Pacheco repeatedly threatened submissions and landed strikes from underneath while Harrison pursued top control. The narrow cards reflected a competitive five-round fight, rather than a quick finish that left either woman without an extended test against the other.

That final was contested at lightweight, whereas Cyborg’s suggested tournament is at featherweight. Pacheco later became PFL featherweight champion in 2023, so the proposed limit is a division in which she has already won a major title.

Cyborg and Nunes have a different unfinished rematch history. Nunes stopped Cyborg in 51 seconds at UFC 232 in December 2018, taking the featherweight belt while already holding the bantamweight championship. Cyborg’s proposed opening round would revisit that result before either woman could reach a final against Harrison or Pacheco.