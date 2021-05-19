Cris Cyborg Down To Fight Kayla Harrison At 155lb On One Condition

Former Olympic Judoka turned MMA fighter Kayla Harrison has been looking to test herself against the best women in the world. Cris Cyborg would be willing to oblige her, but it will only be on one condition.

When she was spending her time in the UFC, Cyborg fought hard with the promotion over the weight class that she would compete in. Before the promotion eventually conceded and made the women’s featherweight division official, they forced her to cut all the way down to 140lb for catchweight bouts, in hopes of one day having her face then-megastar Ronda Rousey.

This was one of the many beefs that Cris had with the UFC, before her eventual departure from the promotion in 2019. Now she has signed with Bellator, where she has won and defended the promotion’s 145lb belt.

Cris Cyborg Down To Fight Kayla Harrison

Although Cris Cyborg is no longer looked at as the consensus GOAT of WMMA, the only person to beat her since her first pro bout was Amanda Nunes. So it would mean a lot for someone like PFL lightweight Kayla Harrison to beat her.

Speaking in a recent interview, Cris explained that she would be down to answer Kayla’s call for a tough fight against elite competition. While she is even down to fight at 155lb, Cris says that she would only want to do it if Kayla signed to Bellator.

“It would be amazing,” Cyborg said. “I would go up to 155lb to fight her… I want in the future to have more divisions for the women, like the men have a lot of divisions. So to protect the 155lb division, to have more girls in the 155lb division, I can go up and fight at 155lb, no problem. “If she’s going to be in Bellator, for sure we can make that fight happen.”

With Kayla Harrison’s contract with the PFL coming to an end soon, it will be interesting to see if she lands in Bellator to fight Cris Cyborg, or somewhere else. That said, it would be interesting to see these two killers face off in a cage at some point.