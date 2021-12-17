Cris Cyborg Says Amanda Nunes Is Just A One-Round Fighter After UFC 269 Loss

Everybody’s a critic. The phrase would apply to Cris Cyborg as well.

Many people judged heavy favorite Amanda Nunes for losing in what was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Nunes would be broken down by one Julianna Pena, who took over the fight on the feet and then on the ground, submitting her.

Cyborg Wasn’t Surprised

Pena would stand her ground and ultimately win the fight, but the same could not be said for Cris Cyborg. Cyborg would get overpowered by Nunes and knocked out in the first minute. Having been dominated in their fight, Cyborg would turn out to be not surprised of the outcome taken in Las Vegas.

“You know, I was not surprised.” Cyborg revealed to Fanatics View. I (picked) Julianna Peña because the five losses for Amanda Nunes, four were the same style as Julianna Peña. And before, we knew Amanda Nunes danger is in the beginning, in the first round. If you pass the first round with her, you can get in the fight. We knew this. Of course, when you fight her, you go fire to fire and that happens, you know, what happened.“

Past The First Round

Despite many 5 rounds Nunes has gone, from what Cyborg saw at UFC 269, she thinks her rival is made for one-round fights.

“We knew that when she goes past the first round, she sees she cannot finish you, so she’s either gonna run away or quit on the floor or something, and this is what happened for Julianna Peña. I don’t feel like Julianna did any sort of submission because she didn’t have a submission the way she finished the fight. I feel like Amanda Nunes, at one point, she sees she cannot finish, and Julianna Peña continued going forward and she tapped, but (Peña) didn’t have any submission.”

Do you agree with Cris Cyborg’s judgement?