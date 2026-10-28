Cris Cyborg Accuses Claressa Shields Of Taking Easier Path After MMA Exit

Cris Cyborg has accused Claressa Shields of choosing an easier career path by leaving mixed martial arts for boxing. In an October 27 written post, Cyborg questioned Shields’ grappling development and compared their boxing activity while presenting her own continued MMA competition as the tougher undertaking.

Shields finished her three-fight PFL run with two wins and one loss. She debuted against Brittney Elkin on June 10, 2021, won by third-round TKO, then lost a split decision to Abigail Montes on October 27, 2021. Her most recent MMA appearance came against Kelsey DeSantis in February 2024, not in 2023.

Cyborg Questions Shields’ Decision To Leave MMA

Cyborg wrote:

“Claressa quit MMA because it was too hard and went back to boxing.”

She suggested Shields could have reached purple- or brown-belt level in Brazilian jiu-jitsu since her 2021 debut. Cyborg also claimed their boxing activity had matched, describing eight appearances apiece, before concluding:

“She picks and chooses the easiest road possible”

Claressa had her first MMA fight in 2021. She could be a solid purple or brown belt in BJJ by now. Claressa quit MMA because it was too hard and went back to boxing. Since returning to Boxing @Claressashields has only had 8 boxing fights…the same amount of Boxing fights I’ve… https://t.co/3UKRs5dowL — CrisCy₿org.com 19X World Champ (@criscyborg) October 27, 2026

That comparison needs a distinction between professional contests and exhibitions. Cyborg’s own website grouped both together in its February announcement of her WIBA title challenge, listing five professional wins and two exhibition wins. Her October post does not set out a bout-by-bout accounting, so its numerical comparison should not be mistaken for a verified professional-record comparison.

Shields’ final PFL victory was also not a routine boxing exercise inside a cage. The promotion’s original report records an early armbar scare against DeSantis, followed by sustained striking pressure and further takedown battles. Shields ultimately won a split decision, with two judges scoring it 29-28 for her and the third returning the same score for DeSantis.

Those results establish what Shields actually accomplished in MMA. Cyborg’s explanation for why she stopped is an accusation from a rival, not something that the PFL fight record can establish. Shields’ decision to focus on boxing preceded this October criticism.

Two Different Paths Through Combat Sports

Cyborg’s crossover argument comes after her own move into boxing produced a WIBA super welterweight championship. Her official March report records a win over Paulina Cardona in Curitiba, Brazil, when Cardona did not answer the bell for the third round. The same report identifies the PFL, UFC, Bellator, Invicta FC and Strikeforce among Cyborg’s championship stops in MMA.

Her PFL profile lists a 30-2 MMA record with one no-contest, including victories over Larissa Pacheco, Sara Collins and Ketlen Vieira. MiddleEasy’s coverage of the Vieira fight in Tampa provides the background to her latest completed MMA appearance.

Shields, a Flint, Michigan native, remains established at the top of professional boxing. Salita Promotions lists her at 19-0 with four knockouts and credits her with two Olympic gold medals. Its report on her August victory over Kaye Scott records a sixth-round stoppage to win the WBC and WBA middleweight belts, adding another division to her heavyweight championship credentials.

The rivalry is not a new fight announcement. Cyborg’s website previously publicized a $2 million proposal for a boxing meeting, with another challenge during PFL Tampa fight week. The October post supplies fresh criticism, but no agreed opponent contract, date or venue.