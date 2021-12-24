Cowboy Cerrone Added To Fury Grappling 3, Including Rose Namajunas, Craig Jones And More

‘Cowboy’ will ride again… this time on the grappling mat.

Cerrone’s Bad Luck

Donald Cerrone hasn’t had the best run in the UFC as of late. The former title challenger has lost a gone 0-5, 1 NC in his last 6. He hasn’t won since defeating Al Iaquinta in May 2019.

The same can’t be said for his pro grappling career. While he did just lose to BJJ superstar Craig Jones last week, he would submit former UFC Champion Rafael Dos Anjos by armbar, a year ago. This win over his former rival would be his only win in combat sports since his tough UFC stint.

He will look to get another victory when meets fellow UFC veteran Joe Solecki at Fury Grappling 3 on Dec. 30th. The grappling card will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass and takes place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The Full Card

‘Cowboy’ isn’t the only notable name you’ll see on the card. The event is stacked from top to bottom, with all kinds of athletes you’ll recognize. Even UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas is on the billing, along with grappling supernova Craig Jones. Kevin Holland looks to test his jiu-jitsu skills as well.

Here is the full Fury Grappling 3 card:

Rose Namajunas vs. Danielle Kelly

Sean Brady vs. Craig Jones

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Solecki

Clay Guida vs. Billy Quarantillo

Chase Hooper vs. Renato Moicano

Steve Mowry vs. Nicky Rodriguez

Kevin Holland vs. Kody Hamrah

Neil Magny vs. Joaquim Silva

Eddy Torres vs. Alex Caceres

Phil Hawes vs. Andre Petroski

What grappling match are you most excited for?