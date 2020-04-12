Colby Covington Has ‘Lot Of Love’ For Vince McMahon, Wants 2021 WWE Move

Covington Wants To Make Wrestling Great Again

Colby Covington has always been a fan of pro wrestling and still sees a future for himself in the sports entertainment business.

As the entire world has come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE is continuing to air taped shows in front of no audiences at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This included their showcase Wrestlemania event which aired last weekend.

And “Chaos” could only give props to the superstars for performing despite the circumstances. Eventually, he hopes to join the WWE and bring back the buzz pro wrestling had in the early days.

“Those guys are true sports athlete entertainers,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “To put on a show like that for the world while everybody’s at home watching, you don’t have the same energy from the crowd and the same adrenaline that you get when you walk into a full arena, so to see those guys out there putting it all on the line, I respect those guys. Those guys are some of the hardest workers on earth. I hope to join them someday. I’ve got a lot of love and respect for Vince McMahon and what he’s done for the business model of the WWE. “My thing is I want to go to WWE and make wrestling real again. I want people to get behind it and think that it’s real. You ain’t going off the top rope on me because I’ll take you out with a double leg, you ain’t gonna get up there. So I’m looking to go over to WWE and make wrestling real again in the near future. Until then I’m gonna be retiring all the old fogeys over here in the UFC.”

For now, Covington still has goals in the UFC. His last outing was a fifth-round TKO defeat to Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title showdown in December.

He will no doubt look to run that back and hope to become undisputed welterweight champion. And by the sound of things, it seems Covington hopes to achieve that very soon as he plans on being a WWE superstar by next summer.

“I would say probably 2021,” Covington said. “Next summer, not this summer, but next summer. I’ve been practicing moves and really working on my promo and mic skills and just control and slowing things down and understanding the art of wrestling. I want to make sure when I go there I make the biggest splash possible because I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time and I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money. When I go over there I want to make Brink’s trucks loads of money. “Everybody knows I do good business, I pull numbers, people want to see me, I’m entertaining, and people are divided on me. They hate me and they love me, but it’s all the same thing at the end of the day.”

Do you think Covington will become a WWE superstar come next summer?