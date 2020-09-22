Colby Covington is only really targeting two names to fight next. However, he would also be open to the possibility of facing Nick Diaz.

Covington returned to the win column with a dominant fifth-round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 this past weekend. Following the fight, he revealed his intentions of only facing welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch or a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal next.

However, the elder Diaz is one option that certainly seems to appeal to Covington. Earlier this month, the former Strikeforce champion signaled his desire to return to mixed martial arts in early 2021.

When asked about what he thought of a potential return for Diaz, Covington had this to say at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference.

“I signed to fight him at Madison Square Garden two years ago and he was going to sign and he backed out last minute,” Covington said. “That’s an easy-money paycheck. … I’m a kid from a small town in Oregon living the American dream. He doesn’t want to mess with me because he knows I’ll take his life inside that Octagon and he’ll never be the same person again.”

Covington: I Would Retire Diaz Just Like Woodley

That said, he would love the opportunity to welcome Diaz back inside the Octagon if his planned fights with Usman or Masvidal don’t go ahead.

“I would love to fight Nick,” Covington added. “He’s a high-pressure fighter. I’d love to fight him and it would be an easy fight. I’d definitely retire him just like I retired Tyron Woodley. Nick Diaz would never fight again, I promise you, after I got done with him.”

Diaz last competed in January 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva to a unanimous decision defeat that was later overturned to a no contest. Despite his long layoff, Diaz is one of the biggest names in the sport and his return would certainly generate plenty of interest.