 Skip to Content

(Video) Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman Post-Fight Comments Revealed On UFC Thrill & Agony

Despite their heated rivalry, Covington and Usman embraced each other following their welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 last month.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

(Video) Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman Post-Fight Comments Revealed On UFC Thrill & Agony
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

We now know what Colby Covington really said to Kamaru Usman following their UFC 268 fight.

The heated rivals collided in a welterweight title rematch that headlined UFC 268 last month. There was plenty of bad blood going into the first fight and that only increased further going into the sequel.

In the end, it was Usman who came out on top as his two knockdowns in the second round helped him on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

However, before the scorecards were read, the pair embraced each other with Covington being slightly heard saying that “it’s all love” while Usman was reciprocative.

Of course, Covington would hilariously deny this and reveal what he claimed to have said.

Colby Covington ‘Trying To Sell’ The Fight

Thanks to the UFC’s “The Thrill and the Agony” video series, we can see exactly what Covington said, and that was him telling Usman he only ramped things up to sell the fight.

“You know I’m trying to sell it for you. Get the money. It’s all love.

“I know,” Usman replied. “I know.”

You can watch it below:

As stated by Usman going into the fight, despite their heated trash talk, there was also mutual respect for each other. Covington’s post-fight words to Usman only further showcase that.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Jon Jones
Jon Jones Rips Into Mike Winkeljohn For Harassing Coaches Still Working With Him
← Read Last Post
Dana White On Paulo Costa
Dana White Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Used Joe Rogan's Suggestions To Get Better
Read Next Post →