(Video) Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman Post-Fight Comments Revealed On UFC Thrill & Agony

We now know what Colby Covington really said to Kamaru Usman following their UFC 268 fight.

The heated rivals collided in a welterweight title rematch that headlined UFC 268 last month. There was plenty of bad blood going into the first fight and that only increased further going into the sequel.

In the end, it was Usman who came out on top as his two knockdowns in the second round helped him on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

However, before the scorecards were read, the pair embraced each other with Covington being slightly heard saying that “it’s all love” while Usman was reciprocative.

Of course, Covington would hilariously deny this and reveal what he claimed to have said.

Colby Covington ‘Trying To Sell’ The Fight

Thanks to the UFC’s “The Thrill and the Agony” video series, we can see exactly what Covington said, and that was him telling Usman he only ramped things up to sell the fight.

“You know I’m trying to sell it for you. Get the money. It’s all love. “I know,” Usman replied. “I know.”

You can watch it below:

"It's all love." The UFC cameras reveal what was said between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington after their rematch at UFC 268. 🎥 UFC Thrill & Agony on UFC Fight Pass pic.twitter.com/4ZTQd1471y — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 1, 2021

As stated by Usman going into the fight, despite their heated trash talk, there was also mutual respect for each other. Covington’s post-fight words to Usman only further showcase that.