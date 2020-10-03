UFC welterweight fighter Colby Covington took to Instagram to share his thoughts on President Trump. Earlier this week, Covington attended the first presidential debate and was in contact with Donald Trump. With the recent news of Donald Trump contracting Covid-19, many fans wondered about Covington’s health and rumors started to spread. Needless to say that he confronted these rumors pretty quickly.

“For the people who constantly slander my name, but are all of a sudden concerned with my health and well being: I’m COVID free. I’ve been tested 7 times in the past 3 weeks, including prior to and after meeting with the POTUS. I was also tested during fight week, as well as before and after the debate. ALL NEGATIVE. Speaking of ALL NEGATIVE, how about all the slime in Hollywood and woke sports wishing harm on a 74 year old grandfather!?! How tolerant! Unfortunately for them and fortunately for America, @realdonaldtrump is a fighter!!! He KO’s the fake news media daily. He KO’d Slow Joe and Chris Wallace at the same time on Tuesday! Now it’s time for a casual weekend KO of COVID! Here’s to a speedy recovery and 4 MORE YEARS!!!”

This is no surprise coming from Covington who is a fervent and outspoken Trump supporter. The former interim welterweight champion event met Trump on multiple occasions including at a reception alongside other well-known UFC fighters and UFC president Dana White. After his dominating victory over Tyron Woodley last month, Covington even received a call directly from the president, congratulating him on his performance.

Covington’s support for President Trump is a subject of division in the MMA fandom but it has also brought a lot of attention to him. With the current status of the president’s health and the general elections approaching, we can be sure to ear more from Colby Covington in the next few weeks.