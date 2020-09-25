Colby Covington hit back at his critics following his controversial comments made last week.

After defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, Covington asked welterweight champion Kamaru Usman if he received a call from his “little tribe” and whether they gave him “smoke signals” in response to Usman mocking him for speaking to President Donald Trump.

Covington followed that up by calling Woodley a “terrorist” and a hater of America because he supported the Black Lives Matter movement during the post-fight press conference.

“Chaos” received plenty of criticism for those racist comments from the media as well as black fighters within the UFC such as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White, however, saw nothing wrong with Covington’s comments.

Covington: You Can’t Cancel Me

Covington has since taken to social media where he had a response to all the recent criticism directed his way.

“Nice try woke mob, but you can’t cancel Colby Covington Inc!!! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 I speak for the Silent Majority and I’ll never back down. Have a problem snowflakes? Direct your complaints to the comment section below👇🏻#AmericasChamp #PeoplesChamp #Trump2020 #MAGA #KeepAmericaGreat”

It looks like Covington crossed the line but yet again, just not nearly enough to really get himself in trouble. Then again, if someone other than White took issue with his comments, we may have had a different story.

Covington failed in his attempt to become undisputed welterweight champion when he suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Usman at UFC 245 in December. With his win over Woodley, he is now campaigning for either a rematch with Usman or a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal next.