Colby Covington Rips Dustin Poirier In UFC 257 Fight Prediction

In what doesn’t come as a surprise, Colby Covington isn’t picking Dustin Poirier to get the win over Conor McGregor.

Poirier meets McGregor in a lightweight rematch in the UFC 257 headliner taking place tonight in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

And Covington — who regularly gives his pick of the week for the fights — made sure to mock his former American Top Team teammate when giving out his prediction for the main event.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Incorporated and the undisputed king of the sportsbook MyBookie.ag. Tonight we’re back at UFC 257 and in the main event we’ve got Con-man McGregor versus the beta male and ultimate feelings champion Dustin Soyrier. Dustin, I’m not like the Judas you hang around that’s going to be rooting against you behind your back. I will tell you straight up to your face. And this weekend is no different. “You were hand selected since you can’t wrestle and you’re easy to hit. And since there is not bet or prop on you crying this weekend, we’re going to take the next best thing — you dying. So take that McGoober money line. Take it straight to the bank and invest in some Kleenex stock, because once Dustin Poirier gets sparked, he’s going to be crying at the press conference, ‘wah wah my hopes and dreams, wah wah paid in full.'”

Not The First Time Covington Has Mocked Poirier

Of course, this is nothing new.

Covington’s whole beef with Poirier started in the buildup to UFC 242 in September 2019 when “Chaos” picked Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out on top against the latter. However, he did so while mocking Poirier.

That, along with his beef with other ATT fighters eventually led to Covington’s departure from the gym.

And it clearly hasn’t stopped his feud with Poirier going by his latest post as well as earlier predictions of the fight.