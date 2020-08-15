Colby Covington has respect for both Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, but he’s edging towards the former winning at UFC 252 tonight.

Cormier will challenge Miocic for the heavyweight title in their highly-awaited trilogy fight in what is expected to be his last-ever appearance inside the Octagon.

Many believe the winner of the contest will go down as the greatest heavyweight of all time, but for Covington, “DC” is already the greatest fighter of all time simply because he has never tested positive for any banned substances unlike other contenders.

“I’ve got a lot of admiration and respect for Daniel Cormier,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “He’s had a legendary career. I made an Instagram post about him a year or two ago calling him the ‘Natty GOAT.’ I really do feel like he is the ‘Natty GOAT,’ and by that, I mean the natural GOAT. He’s the natural greatest of all time. “You see all these other guys, try to compare the GOATs, these are all guys that did steroids. So let’s talk about natural. That’s what Daniel is. He’s the embodiment of a good person and a good soul. I wish him well this weekend.”

Covington Respects Miocic

While Covington has made it a habit to mock the opponents of fighters he likes, he did have kind words for Miocic, especially given his work on the frontlines.

“Stipe’s another great person, too,” Covington added. “He’s a firefighter, he’s a first responder, so I have to give a lot of love to him for what he does for the people of his city and around the world.”

As for who he is picking? “Chaos” is edging towards Cormier.

“I wish those guys the best, and it’s really tough to pick a winner, because they’re both pretty good guys,” Covington said. “If I had to pick a winner, I’d probably go with ‘DC.’”

There’s only a few hours until we find out if he is correct.