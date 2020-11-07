The US Presidential elections are underway and as the most recent counts put Joe Biden ahead in the race. The former vice-president was the early betting underdog on Tuesday night but has been surging as a big favorite to win the presidency in the last 48 hours. President Donald Trump affirms that it must be the result of a grand scale election fraud planned to make him lose the election. Many MMA fighters and particularly in the UFC came out in defense of Donald Trump on social media, claiming that they too believe the election process to be fraudulent.

Colby Covington’s support of Donald Trump is nothing new. The former interim welterweight champion even visited the White House while he still had the belt. More recently, he was a guest of President Trump at the 2020 presidential debate.

Over 130k votes magically dumped off for China Joe in Michigan with 0 for POTUS while we all slept. This type of scam would’ve worked 30 years ago… Not today!! Keep fighting Patriots!!! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 4, 2020

But Covington is not the only UFC fighters who openly support Donald Trump, the likes of Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal are big Trump supporters? Even the UFC president Dana White has a long-time friendship with the US president. Jorge Masvidal even had the pleasure to greet Trump at his arrival in Miami and accompany him on a bus tour around Florida.

Masvidal and many other fighters expressed their support of Donald Trump and addressed the claims of election fraud on social media.

They selling you wolf tickets #thereelection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 4, 2020

Just My opinion: Dirty deals being made in Philly, Detroit, Atlanta as we wait .. Let’s pray for a fair election here … something don’t seem right — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 4, 2020

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

A civil war is coming. I don’t know what that looks like, but prepare to defend yourself physically, civilly, and digitally. — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) November 4, 2020

Play by the rules…..the American people demand ONLY LEGAL BALLOTS be counted. Anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 4, 2020

This is not surprising to see, MMA fighters tend to lean towards the right on these issues for a while now. The MMA community has also been a place where conspiracy theories grow and find a lot of sympathizers. UFC president Dana White has said multiple times that he would vote for Donald Trump but he has yet to express himself on this particular issue.