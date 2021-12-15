Colby Covington Doesn’t Believe A Fight With Khamzat Chimaev Can Even Be Sanctioned

Colby Covington believes he would end Khamzat Chimaev’s hype — and violently as well.

Chimaev has been calling out Covington ever since the latter’s unanimous decision defeat to Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title rematch last month.

Although Covington would actually be open to it later on, it still doesn’t seem to interest him all that much despite Chimaev’s hype. In fact, he doesn’t believe it would even be sanctioned given where they are in the welterweight rankings.

However, if the UFC plan on pushing him to the moon as they appear to be doing, “Chaos” believes the hype train will come to a violent stop.

“Guys, I don’t think they can sanction that fight legally yet,” Covington told Submission Radio. “I think that there’s such a discrepancy in the rankings. I mean, the guy hasn’t even beat anybody in the top 10 yet. I mean, I’ve been in the top 10 for five years now, beating champion after champion. So, I don’t even know if a commission would allow this fight to go through. “But this fight, the only way it would look would just be complete domination. Colby Covington Incorporated just going out there and ending all that hype. That same type of hype that all the clickbait journalists, all the MMA media out there, put on Street Judas Masvidal. That same hype. They hype him up, they can’t stop talking about him, and everything’s about this kid, this hype, this hype. And then boom. It gets halted. So, it would get halted in a very violent way. And you don’t want to hurt a kid’s career before he even gets started. So, you send him up here, he’s never going to be the same person again.”

Colby Covington: Chimaev Talk Is Cheap

Of course, Chimaev would respond to Covington’s earlier comments last month with a series of tweets.

Let’s go bitch fight with me @ColbyCovMMA I will take your 🫀 🩸🩸🩸⚰️ pic.twitter.com/EVgddj8TQL — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Call the cops I’m coming for you @ColbyCovMMA 💀 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

But as far as Covington is concerned, all that talk is cheap — especially given how Chimaev almost retired due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.

“Talk is cheap. Everyone is running their mouth these days, but I don’t see anybody actually doing something about it,” Covington said when asked about Chimaev’s tweets. “He can say all these things and try and hype himself up and build himself up, but this is the same kid that was ready to retire, ready to quit and call it in off the common cold. The common cold. “This kid was ready to give it up, he was crying. He was retired, he was done. Off the common cold. So, I don’t make much of what the guy said.”

You can watch the full interview below: