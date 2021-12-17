Colby Covington Wants To Fight Kamaru Usman 7 Times: “I’d Beat Him 5 To 2!”

The UFC is no NBA. But, that doesn’t stop Colby Covington from shooting his shots.

Covington may not have the ball in his court but the former interim UFC champion looks to get another fight with Kamaru Usman. Actually, it’s not just one fight he wants, he wants a total of 7 fights against the welterweight king to truly prove who’s the best.

Past Controversies

The rivals have already fought twice, each equipped with their own controversies. In their first battle, it would be closely-contested before Usman knocked down Covington twice in the final round to finish him. ‘Chaos’ would argue the stoppage, saying he was still good to continue. He also deemed fake eye pokes and groin shots.

The second fight wouldn’t be short on controversy from Covington’s side either. The American claimed he won on the scorecards (3-2) after facing some early adversity from the champ. However, all 3 judges would have to disagree.

Covington would dive into it with MMA reporter Helen Yee.

“There’s so much controversy from the first fight with the ref,” Covington said. “So much controversy from the second fight with the judges and their opinion, so this trilogy needs to happen man. We’re the two best fighters in the world, no-one is gonna come close to being on our level so we need to keep running this back.”

Best-Of-Seven

You know what else runs back more than twice? The NBA Finals. While the Octagon is no basketball court, Covington looks to gain a lead on Usman, one-on-one.

“This is a fight that should be a best-of-seven series, just like the NBA Championship. When you have the two best teams from each conference, we’re the two best from each conference and we need to fight seven times. I think that’ll really tell who is the best fighter in the world. I honestly think I’d beat him 5 to 2!”

Covington has given ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ his toughest nights inside the cage. With not many people in the title picture, as of right now, Covington looks to challenge Usman, again and again, until he proves he’s ultimately better.