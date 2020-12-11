According to reports, the UFC is working on making a fight between Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. Which, is a fight that Costa has been wanting. Due to their current places in the division, the fight will more than likely serve as a title eliminator bout. Unless something drastic happens within the division.

Costa vs Whittaker

MMA manager Wallid Ismail spoke with Portuguese news outlet PVT. During the conversation, he revealed that the fight has already been offered to Costa. Furthermore, that Paulo has already agreed to the deal and is waiting for Whittaker to follow suit.

In the past, Whittaker has stated that he would prefer a rematch against the current UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Additionally, he’s not interested in fighting Costa.

Whittaker Will Have To Wait For Adesanya Rematch

If Whittaker had said the same words on the night of UFC 254, things may have been changed today.

In the post-fight press conference, Whittaker wasn’t campaigning hard for a rematch with Adesanya as he was solely focused on spending time with his family for Christmas.

He did state, however, that he wants Adesanya next and hoped their timelines would match up in early 2021. At the same time, “The Reaper” wasn’t worrying about who he would face next.

That commenced UFC President Dana White to claim that Whittaker didn’t want the rematch with Adesanya. Thus ultimately leading to “The Last Stylebender” being given the green light to move up and challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

Finding Fights

Now that Adesanya is seemingly off-limits towards the current crop of Middleweights, a fight between Costa and Whittaker makes sense. Unless Marvin Vettori somehow sneaks his way into the contention picture. Plus, if Adesanya plans on staying in the light heavyweight division, both Costa and Whittaker could be fighting for a chance at interim gold.

With so many moving parts, the Middleweight division is the most interesting that it’s been since the reign of Anderson Silva.