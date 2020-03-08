Paulo Costa Calls Adesanya a “Shameful Champion”, Says he is Afraid

Paulo Costa Thinks Israel Adesanya is Afraid of him After a Shameful Performance

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa was not impressed by Israel Adesanya’s performance at UFC 248. Honestly, no matter what Adesanya did on that night, it’s safe to think that Costa would never become a fan. In Costa’s eyes, Adesanya is the most shameful champion in UFC history. Costa also believes that Adesanya is afraid of him. And at UFC 248, he proved that theory to be true.

Costa is always critical of Adesanya’s fighting style. In fact, both he and Izzy trade shots at each other whenever they get the chance. And since Paulo was in attendance for Adesany’s UFC 3248 main event against Yoel Romero, he was able to analyze with a clear view.

In the eyes of casual fans, Adesanya vs Romero was simply boring. Neither man pushed the pace or engaged with high volume. As the bout progressed, Adesanya began to pick apart Yoel from distance using ranged attacks in the form of leg kicks. Romero didn’t do much of anything besides stand still and wait for Izzy to attack. However, Adesanya stuck to his plan and cruised to victory.

Costa Speaks About Adesanya Being Afraid of Him

For Costa, he wasn’t impressed by Adesanya’s tactics. Immediately after the fight, Costa was removed from the arena for jumping the guard rail and giving a thumbs down towards the performance. However, he was still able to offer his opinion of the fight when the media caught up with him afterward.

“Adesanya is the most shameful champion I have seen, ever,” said Costa. “He doesn’t deserve. He’s afraid. I have to say he’s afraid. He’s fragile. … I don’t know what to say. I feel shame to watch that fight.” “The fact is, Adesanya can’t handle him (Romero.) He can’t handle powerful guys, that’s why he is afraid and avoids these kinds of fights. He had a very bad fight tonight, so I left the crowd. That’s it,” finished Paulo.

Adesanya vs Costa

As Dana White confirmed in the past, Costa will be the next challenger for Adesanya. Both men said that they would be ready by June to throw down.

