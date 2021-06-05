Paulo Costa Claims He Never Signed Contract To Fight Jared Cannonier, Wants Better Pay

As far as Paulo Costa is concerned, he never signed a contract to fight Jared Cannonier.

It was expected that Costa would take on Cannonier in a middleweight headliner taking place at the UFC’s upcoming August 21 event. The fight was even officially announced by the promotion.

That was, until it was reported Friday that Costa had pulled out of the fight. Luckily, Kelvin Gastelum is stepping in on short notice in his place, but it marks the second time Costa had to pull out a headliner this year.

Per sources, Paulo Costa has withdrawn from his main event against Jared Cannonier on Aug. 21. Kelvin Gastelum (@KelvinGastelum) has agreed to take his place. pic.twitter.com/HzzjCkg2u0 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 5, 2021

Costa: UFC Need To Pay Me As Main Event Fighter

This time, however, it seemingly wasn’t because of any health problems. Costa claims he never signed a deal to fight Cannonier.

And given the pay the likes of Jake and Logan Paul are receiving as YouTuber-turned-boxers, Costa wants to be compensated accordingly.

“UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events. Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business. “Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract. Why ufc announced this fight if didn’t signed? My question too”

Nobody from the UFC is yet to respond at the moment. However, this marks yet another fighter complaining about pay within the promotion.

Perhaps the fighter pay movement will pick up even more steam.