Daniel Cormier penned a heartfelt message to his American Top Team teammate and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov following the death of his father.

Abdulmanap, 57, passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19 as well as a deteriorating heart condition since May.

Many in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world as well as outside of it came together to wish Nurmagomedov and his family their condolences.

Cormier: Your Father Was Proud Of You

Cormier, in particular, knew firsthand how close Nurmagomedov was with his father and sent the UFC lightweight champion an emotional message on Instagram.

“My brother Khabib, I am praying for you and your family,” Cormier wrote. “Your father leaves such a tremendous legacy behind. Every time I was around him, I could see how proud he was of you. You showed him some amazing things, my brother. He trained you to be a fighter and you got there. I love you, my brother. Hug your mom, hug your wife and children and know you have a ton of support around the world during this tough time. “Everyone else, please swipe right. This video shows who Abdulmanap was, as he wrestled one of my youth wrestlers before UFC 187. He would wrestle anyone, big or small. It’s a memory I’ll never forget. Rest In Peace, Abdulmanap. One day we will all meet again.”

The likes of Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Darren Till, Max Holloway, Alistair Overeem and many more also sent their heartfelt condolences to Nurmagomedov.

Abdulmanap was not only a coach for “The Eagle” and many other fighters, but also a major figure in the rise of Dagestani MMA.