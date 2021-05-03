Daniel Cormier Believes Knockout Loss Will Stay With Dominick Reyes, Needs A Long Break

Daniel Cormier believes Dominick Reyes needs a significant break away from the sport.

Reyes suffered a brutal second-round knockout defeat to Jiri Prochazka in the UFC Vegas 25 headliner after a spinning elbow which he didn’t see coming.

This latest setback made it three defeats in a row for the former title challenger who has now been finished in his last two by knockout.

And while his TKO defeat to Jan Blachowicz was bad, it was nowhere as bad as his most recent defeat according to Daniel Cormier.

“Not only has he been beat. The Jan fight was bad,” Cormier said on his show with Ariel Helwani. “For him to do the chicken dance and then fall down and get finished? Bad. “But what happened the other day, when you get slumped over like that and you’re face down on the ground? That stays with you.”

DC: Reyes Needs A Year Away From The Sport

While Reyes is still young, his confidence will likely be affected by this latest defeat in addition to his aura of invincibility already being gone as per Cormier.

So what should he do? Cormier believes he should take as much time away from the sport as possible.

“I don’t what comes of this dude. I think he needs to take a break, take some time,” Cormier added. “Some real time. September to April is a while but I wouldn’t be mad if Dominick Reyes is gone for about 12 months to really reset, get away from this thing, train and have fun but not train with the idea of, ‘I got to get back to the belt, I got to get back to the belt.’ “I think when you can let go of that, you can really start to enjoy the process, the journey of fighting. And once you enjoy the journey of fighting, then you can start to win fights again like Anthony Smith.”

It’s certainly not the worst advice for Reyes to take.