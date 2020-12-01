Jake Paul had a plan for his boxing career before Mike Tyson decided to return inside of a boxing ring. On countless occasions, Paul has stated that he would like a step up in competition to prove his countless hours of preparation aren’t for nothing. After brutally knocking out Nate Robinson, Paul called out the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Ben Askren. However, former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier believes that Paul has no shot against McGregor, but could beat Dillon Danis.

Cormier on Paul vs Danis

Danis, 26, is currently undefeated in Bellator. He made his debut back in 2018 and won both bouts via submission. Jake Paul has stated that everyone knows Danis striking is the weakest part of his game. For Cormier, he thinks that Jake Paul would lose in a boxing match against McGregor. However, he would beat Danis.

“Conor [McGregor] beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis… Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul, because he’ll get beat up.”@dc_mma's taking @jakepaul in a boxing match with Dillon Danis 👀 pic.twitter.com/7mdvPVmNLy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 30, 2020

“Conor beats Jake Paul in a boxing match,” said Cormier. “But, Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis. Conor is the real deal. I think he beats Dillon. Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul. Because… he’ll get beat up.”

Making the Fight

Previously, Jake stated that if he were to fight Danis, that he would have Jorge Masvidal in his corner. Although he believes he would defeat Masvidal as well.

“Dillon, if you’re watching this, I’m going to kick the s**t out of you … I’d make your life even f**king worse … I’m coming for your head. “And Jorge Masvidal said he’s going to train me for that. Masvidal’s gonna be in my corner.

Although Danis trains with the likes of McGregor, it’s interesting to see so many analysts choose against him. Especially since he is a professional fighter.

Who do fans believe would win in a pure boxing match between Paul and Danis? Furthermore, would the matchup garner enough interest for the main event status of a card?