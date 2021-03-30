Daniel Cormier Says Jon Jones not Scared of Francis Ngannou, “States High-level Negotiations” Stopping the Fight

Jon Jones wants more money to face Francis Ngannou. While some fans believe that’s an excuse not to face Francis, Daniel Cormier and others, including Ngannou himself, believe that Jones isn’t scared to face the new heavyweight champion.

In the past, Jones sent out a string of tweets about the potential matchup with Francis. After stating he’s not afraid of the fight on multiple occasions, it looks like it won’t happen due to finances. Continuing, he then went on to explain that the fight would be off until the UFC conducts better business around the deal. Although he didn’t completely rule out the fight, he made it clear that the matchup’s money would have to be increased.

Some fans believe that Jones deserves each penny that he is after. However, another crop of fans on social media has expressed the idea of Jones being afraid to face Ngannou.

Cormier on Jones vs Ngannou

Daniel Cormier, who is Jones’ biggest rival, took socials to explain that Jon isn’t afraid of the fight.

DC: High level negotiations is what's going on right now. — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 29, 2021

“Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” said Cormier. “High-level negotiations is what’s going on right now.”

Securing a Fight

As of now, fans are just hoping to receive an announcement that Jones will actually be fighting at heavyweight. After all, some are skeptical that Jones’s new bulky frame could turn into a bodybuilding hobby instead of heavyweight combat.

Currently, Jones isn’t booked to face any opponent in the heavyweight division. However, UFC President Dana White stated that Jon Jones would get a heavyweight title, skipping most contenders in line.

Jones has expressed his willingness to sit out on many occasions until he is paid what he deserves. Or for the UFC to cut him so he can test his value in MMA free agency.

Do fans believe Daniel Cormier when declaring contract negotiations to be the main reason why Jones isn’t fighting Ngannou?