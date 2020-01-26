Daniel Cormier Calls On Stipe Miocic To Give Him His Rematch

Cormier Urges Miocic To Do The Right Thing

Daniel Cormier has called on UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to do the right thing and give him his rematch.

Miocic defeated Cormier in their rematch at UFC 241 in August to become a two-time heavyweight champion. UFC president Dana White has since claimed that the pair would compete in a trilogy fight next.

However, Miocic’s agent recently told ESPN that when his client is ready to return to action this year, he is targeting an opponent he hasn’t beaten before. In a way, it might be Miocic’s way of getting back at Cormier who delayed their own rematch when he was in pursuit of a Brock Lesnar super fight in 2019.

Meanwhile, there are a number of contenders staking a claim for the next title shot as well. Francis Ngannou is on a three-fight winning streak while Curtis Blaydes also made it three in a row following his TKO win over Junior dos Santos at UFC Raleigh on Saturday night.

However, Cormier believes he must settle things with Miocic first.

“It’s very difficult to earn a title shot right now because of everything going on with Stipe and I,” Cormier said on the UFC Raleigh broadcast. “But these guys are right on the cusp, man. Ngannou has looked like a killer. Blaydes looks like a killer. This is a very interesting and exciting division right now.”

However, they will likely only get their title shots after Cormier. That is, provided Miocic is willing to give “DC” one.

“I mean Stipe and I are going to fight next,” Cormier added. “That’s exactly what’s supposed to happen. It’s what’s gonna happen. I know they’re [Miocic camp] saying they want something new. Well, hell, I wanted something new after I beat him and I gave him a rematch. So it’s only right to do the right thing. “You’re honorable, right Stipe? You’re a fireman, you save lives. You do the right thing all the time, right? Do the right thing and give me my rematch.”

"Do the right thing and give me my rematch."@dc_mma sends a message to the heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic pic.twitter.com/y7wtO8YY8D — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 26, 2020

As of now, it remains to be seen as to what’s next for Miocic.