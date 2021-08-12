Daniel Cormier Fires Back At Conor McGregor: Worry About The Dudes ‘Beating Your Ass’

Daniel Cormier fired back at Conor McGregor in a big way.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to mock Cormier and his commentary of the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman notably took issue with one sequence in which Cormier stated Poirier had checked McGregor’s leg kick.

The Irishman clearly disagrees as he posted a picture of that particular moment and took a shot at Cormier along the way.

“‘Clean check right there by Poirier.’ Fat drunk f*ck DC,” McGregor wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Conor McGregor calls Daniel Cormier a “fat drunk” 👀 pic.twitter.com/ACt7WKqCxQ — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟗 (@TheFightQueen) August 10, 2021

That was after McGregor had previously responded in recent days to Cormier for claiming his comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father were a cry for help.

Conor McGregor tweeted and deleted this response to Daniel Cormier’s recent “cry for help” comments #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Gkwt4tNqrC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) August 8, 2021

Cormier: Don’t Worry About Me

It took a few days, but Cormier finally responded to McGregor on his DC and RC show.

He first mentioned how he had the access to get photographic evidence to analyze a number of kicks that Poirier did end up checking against McGregor. He followed it up with some advice for the Irishman.

“It’s much easier for me, because I work at ESPN,” Cormier said (via MMA Fighting). “We have a department that does that, that can get every one of the kicks that Conor did get checked. “So McGregor, listen to me bud. Stop worrying about me. Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying. Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that. Worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass every time you go into the octagon. “I’m not the guy you’ve got to worry about fighting. I’m done. I’m retired. I’m living my best life. You need to worry about trying to beat the guys that you fight against. Get off the internet. I don’t hate this dude, but McGregor, fall back.”

Cormier did go on to add that he meant no ill-harm with his initial words on McGregor even though the latter said some pretty nasty things.

“The reality is, McGregor is a high-level fighter, but when I said it was a cry for help, I did it with no ill intent,” he added. “This was just me saying, find some people that are willing to step up and say, ‘Hey man, let’s get everything right.’ But the reality is, I don’t need to be friends with Conor McGregor. So I really don’t care what he says about me personally. I’m going to continue to do my job. And where he deserves praise, he’ll get praise. Where he deserves to be critiqued, he will get critiqued. “But all those kicks were landed in about in a minute. For the last four minutes of that round, it was Dustin Poirier beating up Conor McGregor. Let’s not forget what happened in the fight. So let’s not get too distracted with all the other stuff.”

You can watch the full episode below: