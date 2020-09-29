Former UFC Heavyweight and Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had a few comments about his former foe Jon Jones on his show, “DC & Helwani” on Monday.

Cormier alongside his co-host ESPN’s Ariel Helwani debriefed UFC 254 that saw Jan Blachowicz winning the light heavyweight title after beating Dominick Reyes by TKO. Cormier started by congratulating Blachowicz on his impressive performance and figuring out what went wrong for Dominick Reyes.

The topic then switched to Jon Jones. Jones was of course watching the fight and entertained the possibility of a comeback.

Would you guys be annoyed if I went back and grabbed my belt real quick? — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

“Would you guys be annoyed if I went back and grabbed my belt real quick?”

Cormier blasted Jones for his comments, saying that he left the division because of Dominick Reyes and that his comments were “out of touch”. Especially kicking Reyes when he’s down.

“His (Reyes) flight home is as bad and lonely as anybody’s flight’s ever been…It’s a sadness in the pit of your stomach that most people can’t comprehend. And for Jones, a guy that has dealt with so many bad things, self-inflicted remember, to be kicking him when he’s down… that’s just bad, it’s bad.”

Helwani then asked Cormier about Jones’ tweet and he proceeded to unload on his former rival.

“That’s wack! That’s so wack! Have you ever met a guy that’s so out of touch? He’s out of touch!” ” OK Jon, then why not just go: “I was afraid of Dominick Reyes, now I want to go back to 205 and fight Jan Blachowicz because he beat Dom (Reyes).” That’s crazy! Why woul he do that?”

Cormier then further explained that to him, Jones feared a rematch against Reyes, which motivated his move to heavyweight.

“He could have fought Reyes. This could have been him and Reyes yesterday (Saturday). This was supposed to be him and Reyes but he gave up the belt and said ‘I want to fight at Heavyweight”. But to now say “maybe I’ll go back”… how could you be so out of touch?!”

Despite his criticism of Jones, Cormier does think that this would be the smartest move for him.

“If I’m Jones I’m doing it.” said Cormier, ” Let me tell you something, Jones beats Blachowicz. He’s too slow (Blachowicz). And the thing that people don’t realize is that He (Jones) got a good chin. I hit him, a lot of us hit him and he can take punches. If Jan Blachowicz is out there and he’s too slow, Jon will pick him apart.”

After his dominating victory at UFC 253, Blachowicz called out Jones and said that he would enjoy fighting him if he comes back down to 205lbs.