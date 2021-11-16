 Skip to Content

Daniel Cormier Apologizes For Misidentification Of Kumail Nanjiani In ‘Eternals’ Movie

Cormier came under fire for misidentifying Nanjiani as Kal Penn in the new Marvel movie "Eternals."

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Daniel Cormier Apologizes For Misidentification Of Kumail Nanjiani In ‘Eternals’ Movie
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Daniel Cormier has apologized for his recent blunder.

Cormier recently watched the new Marvel film “Eternals” and wanted to comment on the physical transformation of one of the actors in Kumail Nanjiani.

The problem was he referred to him as the dude from the “Harold and Kumar” films otherwise known as Kal Penn.

“Finally watching the eternals and what happened to Harold and Kumar? Dude is all ripped and sh*t now”

Naturally, people were quick to correct Cormier with some being offended at his misidentification of Nanjiani as another South Asian-American actor in Penn.

Cormier didn’t see anything too wrong with his statement.

“Take it down? Why? Thought it was the same guy.”

In the end, however, he apologized for his mistake.

“Made mistake man. It’s normal brother I thought it was that guy. Wrong movie it’s the guy from Silicon Valley. My apologies”

“I made a mistake brother and if I upset someone I apologize. It was literally a mistake.”

Cormier Made A Genuine Mistake

It wasn’t the smartest tweet from Cormier as he could have just Googled the name, but in the end, it was simply a genuine mistake with no need to dive in deep as to whether “DC” is racist.

If it was intentional, then it’s a different story. Unfortunately, Cormier needed American Kickboxing Academy teammate Arjan Singh Bhullar to vouch for him to which Cormier responded.

“Thank you brother Arjan, I legit made a mistake. Much love my brother”

Hopefully, everyone can move on from this now.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Conor McGregor
Chael Sonnen Says Conor McGregor Is Acting Like A 'Little Rich Weirdo,' McGregor Fires Back
← Read Last Post