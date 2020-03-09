Conor Mcgregor, Valentina Shevchenko Believes Judges Should Give A Decision Win To Jonna Jedrzejczyk

Mcgregor And Shevchenko Believes Weili Zhang’s Decision Win Over Joanna Was Wrong

Weili Zhang and Jonna Jedrzejczyk put on an epic classic war last night in the co-main event of UFC 248. Both fighters didn’t hold back and keep battering each other until the last minute of fight throughout five rounds. Zhang and Joanna hurled hundreds of strikes and kicks to each other. In the end, judges give a score of 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47 to the Chinese champion who retained her title via split decision.

MMA community praised their performance. Many pros on social media were torn between who should have won. Former UFC champion Conor Mcgregor took to Twitter and praised this thrilling match but believes the decision was wrong. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was quick to reply to Mcgregor and agreed that the decision should have given to Joanna instead.

Amazing contest! Wrong decision. Said by Mcgregor. Shevchenko replied to the tweet saying “agree.”

With last night’s loss, Joanna Jedrzejczyk dropped to 16-4 overall and has gone 2-4 in her last. Joanna fought Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title at UFC 231 but failed to grab the UFC gold. So the respect is still there.

McGregor also has a bit of knowledge about close decisions as he defeated Nate Diaz via razor-thin majority decision in their rematch back in August 2016 at UFC 202.

Joanna had a massive hematoma on her forehead after the fight, shortly after her team gives an update on her health, stating she didn’t suffer significant injuries, and later doctors discharged her from the hospital.

Well, regardless of fight results, it was one hell of a fight.