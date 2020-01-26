Conor Mcgregor Makes Comment After ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Responds To Joe Rogan

Mcgregor Shared His In Take On Smith’s Recent Remarks

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighed in on Donald Cerrone’s 40 seconds lost to Conor Mcgregor in a post-fight show with Michael Bisping, Chael Sonnen, and Jon Anik, where he criticized Cerrone’s performance and labeled him a quitter.

Commentator Joe Rogan and MMA community takes issue with Smith’s recent rant on Cerrone’s performance. Smith is a major asset to ESPN sports, but Rogan said a type of persona Stephen has doesn’t belong in MMA. Rogan was inches away when Smith gives harsh criticism to Donald.

Earlier this afternoon Smith took to social media and responds to criticism made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan over Cerrone’s bad performance last weekend.

“Mad respect to Joe Rogan. Nothing but respect for the man and the tremendous work that he has done and will continue to do throughout the years and for years to come. But you’re wrong on this one my man. “

After caught wind of Smith’s recent video about Rogan, Conor Mcgregor reacts to this whole situation:

The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect!

Apologise. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2020

The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect!

Apologise.

Share your thoughts, what do you think of Mcgregor’s recent statement?