Conor McGregor Not Interested in Waiting for Rematch: “F**k Khabib”

Conor McGregor Plans to Stay Active, Not Wait for Khabib Rematch

Conor McGregor’s approach to UFC 246 was akin to his previous methods before the same. Humble, confident, and ready to perform. McGregor completely laid waste to Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in his return to the octagon. Whether fans like to admit it or not, many spectators weren’t exactly worried about the matchup. In fact, they were more concerned about the bigger fish that McGregor could fry after the bout. UFC President Dana White believes that the next bout to Conor should be a rematch with UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor’s response? “F**k Khabib.”

For Dana, he was really hoping that McGregor’s next fight would be against Khabib. He said that the rematch could be as big as Conor McGregor when he took on Floyd Mayweather. Furthermore, he believes the PPV could do around 3 million buys.

Conor Speaks to the Media

Unfortunately for Dana, Conor isn’t a fan of the timeline to make the bout be next. Khabib is scheduled to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. Regardless of the outcome of that fight, Nurmagomedov always takes off until Ramadan is completed. For McGregor, he’d rather not sit out so long during his comeback season. Plus, it doesn’t seem like Conor is as concerned with Khabib as Dana White thought.

“F**k Khabib,” said Conor. “The who (opponent) does not matter. The opponents that I line up are likely all inevitable. Sometimes it takes a while to come back around. Look at the Donald situation. Me and Donald have been going back and forth since 2015. We’re involved in this business and we’ll be here a long time. It’s forever, so there’s no rush on anything. And the who does not matter. It’s just keeping myself in shape, focused, and take it as it comes,” finished Conor.

What’s Next for Conor Besides Khabib Rematch

McGregor also didn’t rule out fights at both 155 and 170lbs. He reiterated that he felt sharp, fresh, and focused. However, if the next fight is at 170lbs, he would need some time to bulk up.

Whether its Khabib, Masvidal, or Usman, Conor McGregor is back. And, he’s ready to face anyone.