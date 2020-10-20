It has been over two years since Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However he is now trying to claim that he was winning that fight before he lost it.

Since he lost to Khabib, McGregor has been trying to find an angle to earn a rematch with the lightweight champion. He has done everything from trying to claim his foot was broken, to making claims that he beat up Khabib’s cousins during the post-fight brawl that ensued. Now he is looking to win a number one contender fight against Dustin Poirier to earn his way back, but even that has to be done at lightweight for Khabib to even consider it a number one contender match.

Conor McGregor Claims He Was Winning Until He Lost

We all know how the fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov played out, with Conor being the first person to win a round on the judge’s scorecards against Khabib, before ultimately getting tapped in the fourth round by rear-naked choke. However the Irishman seems to have a different recollection of events. Speaking recently on Twitter, he claimed that he had won two rounds, and was on his way to winning a third before Khabib managed to take him down and choke him.

“On the mula!” McGregor said. “Round 1’s mine. Out struck 3-1. Elbow,knees,clatters! He held on. 2s his but I land multiple knees. One from standing after the overhand, and one from bottom into the eye socket at kimura attempt. Not a scratch end of round also. I won round 3, and 4 until the trip. “Damage!” McGregor said when asked how he won round 1. “Back hands forced him to the fence. Knee into neck as he shot, after 15 seconds of opening bell. Heavy elbow right into his temple as he froze after his shot. Repeated clatters to the temple while he tries his mermaid wrap leg. Rd was 1 pitiful from him. Rd 2 saved him.”

Regardless of what Conor McGregor seems to think, he officially only won one round. Of course, none of that matters considering he lost the actual fight and was finished. Perhaps a rematch will go differently, but this speculation about the first fight seems rather pointless.