Conor McGregor enjoyed life in the UFC as the biggest act in the business. However, he’s also enjoying life in his newfound retirement. After proposing to his long time girlfriend, McGregor seems to be interested in taking on other challenges in life. When it comes to his next big feat, Conor is excited to take on a 180km voyage in September to raise awareness in water safety.

Conor has also been tweeting a lot lately about the McGregor Fast World Games. McGregor Fast is an online cardiovascular performance program that’s available for consumers to purchase. On social media, Conor has shown multiple photos and videos of him riding bicycles, as well as other high-intensity workouts.

Conor Announces Voyage with Princess Charlene

Now, McGregor will be putting his endurance to the next. On Instagram, McGregor broke the news that he would be participating in a journey to raise consciousness in regard to water safety. Alongside Conor will be Princess Charlene of Morocco, who is a former Olympic swimmer.

Joining Princess Charlene’s team for the Marathon Endurance Race is both an honor and a challenge. When I commit, I always train hard, and we plan to win! The Princess’s foundation works in over 30 countries promoting fitness and safety in water sports. I appreciate the support and encouragement I have received in Monaco.

Let’s go team @mcgregorfast!

Utilizing McGregor FAST

Conor is using “McGregor Fast” in order to train for the 111.847-mile journey. Training with the Princess is an honor to the Irishman, as he shared a moment of them training together as well.

“A Great day racing the water bikes with Princess Charlene of Monaco. A phenomenal athlete and Olympian, we are teaming up for a 180km voyage in September to raise awareness in water safety. I cannot wait!,” wrote Conor.

To support the attempt to “cycle” from Corsica to Monaco for charitable causes, stay tuned for further information.