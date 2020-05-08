Conor McGregor Accepts Oscar De La Hoya’s Boxing Match Offer

Conor McGregor Accepts Oscar De La Hoya’s Challenge for a Boxing Match

The world thought that it would be impossible for Floyd Mayweather to compete against Conor McGregor in a boxing ring in a sanctioned bout. Then, “May Mac” happened on August 26, 2017. Since that moment, boxers and mixed martial artists have tried to cross into the other sport to secure a payday. Unfortunately, things just never came to fruition. In order for big crossover events to happen, there has to be two household names that are still skillful enough to make a competitive bout. Which… is why Oscar De La Hoya called out Conor McGregor? Of course, it didn’t take long for Conor to respond and accept De La Hoya’s challenge.

Recently, De La Hoya conducted several interviews with the media. During the conversations, he spoke about the UFC and praised Dana White for continuing to run shows. Furthermore, he spoke about Conor McGregor. In the interview, he said that he would face McGregor in boxing. Additionally, he said that he would finish him within two rounds.

McGregor Accepts Oscar De La Hoya’s Deal

Of course, McGregor caught wind of the comments. And in Conor McGregor’s fashion, he used his social media platforms to accept the invitation and speak about it.

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2020

“I accept your challenge, Oscar De La Hoya,” wrote McGregor on Twitter.

Making the Match

Even at age 47, the Golden Boy Promotions founder doesn’t seem to rate McGregor’s boxing skills highly. At least going by his prediction of how a boxing match between himself and the former two-weight UFC champion would go.

Who knows if the men will ever step foot in a boxing ring together. After all, it could be difficult for Golden Boy to work alongside with the UFC in order to get a deal done. But, if the two men meet, does De La Hoya stand a chance?