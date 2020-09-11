It is a well known fact that the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) likes to pay visits to UFC fighters in peculiar places. Conor McGregor got to experience this firsthand recently, when he was asked for a sample while hanging out on his yacht.

When negotiations fell through between the UFC and McGregor, the Irishman said that he was going to retire from competition. Although Dana White and others maintain that he is retired, the general fanbase does not necessarily believe him. The consensus is that he is either waiting for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, or for a big payday with another opponent. This was even confirmed recently, when he seemingly called out both of the Diaz brothers.

Conor McGregor Gets Surprise USADA Visit

Apparently someone else who does not believe that Conor McGregor is retired, is USADA. According to a post to his Twitter, the UFC’s official drug testing partner paid the former champ-champ a visit while he was hanging out on his yacht. Apparently this was something he did not appreciate, but complied with them anyway.

“What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!!”

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1304320924854910976?s=19

McGregor asks the UFC what is going on, and why USADA visited him while he is retired, but the answer is simple. USADA is a separate entity from the UFC, so if he wants to stop getting tested, he has to remove himself from the testing pool. This would mean that if he does want to fight again, he has to re-enter the pool, waiting six months before he can fight. Although it is worth noting that he has to fill out a whereabouts form for USADA to find him, which he clearly did, so it seems that he is still somewhat invested in competition.

