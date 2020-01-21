Conor McGregor Praises ‘USA GOAT’ Donald Trump, MMA Fans Erupt

Conor McGregor Voices Support Of President Trump

Conor McGregor is currently seen as a controversial figure in the sport. This definitely did not get better when he recently decided to praise U.S. President Donald Trump.

There can be no denying that McGregor is by far the biggest star the MMA world has ever seen. Almost all of the highest selling pay-per-views in UFC history have his name attached. Not only that, but his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather was a worldwide affair, selling the second most buys out of any PPV ever. He truly has become a global superstar.

However McGregor has done some things recently, which has not endeared him to any fans. From punching a man in a pub, to two sexual assault allegations, the public perception of Conor seemed to have changed. Then, after a 40 second knockout in his UFC return, it seemed like he perhaps was making his way back into good graces.

Nevertheless, Conor McGregor has done something yet again, to push him away from his fans. He recently decided to respond on Twitter to United States President Donald Trump, giving him massive amounts of respect, and compliments. As a result, he has received some serious backlash from the community.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

Now, we here at MiddleEasy are not ones to tell you how your political beliefs should be. On the other hand, Trump is undeniably the most polarizing president in U.S. history. Therefore it is no surprise that a ton of people did not care for this tweet.