 Conor Mcgregor Trolls Diego Sanchez For DQ Win At UFC Fight Night 167

Conor Mcgregor Reacts After Sanchez DQ Win At UFC Rio Rancho

UFC Fight Night 167 went down Saturday night (Sat., Feb. 15, 2020) live on ESPN+ from inside Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Earlier tonight fans witnessed another illegal knee disqualification when Michel Pereira landed an illegal knee on grounded Diego Sanchez. (Before that Brok Weaver who was debuting at lightweight was knocked out by illegal knee from Rodrigo Vargas, resulting in a referee to disqualify Rodrigo Vargas at the 4:02 mark of the opening round.)

Michel put on a tactical striking performance but midway through a third-round he made an error. For the majority of the match, Pereira was seemed to winning as he used flashy moves and tactical striking as well body shots.

After a discussion with Sanchez referee Jason Herzog, and the in-cage physician ruled the bout in a disqualification.

It seems former UFC champion Conor Mcgregor was also watching the fight and trolls, Sanchez, on twitter:

Conor McGregor Vs Diego Sanchez — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 16, 2020

Interestingly both have history back in the days when they use to call each other out on social media.