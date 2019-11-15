Conor McGregor Coach: He Has ‘Been Training Very Hard’ For Cowboy Fight

Owen Roddy Discusses Conor McGregor Return

Conor McGregor has been discussing his potential return to action, against Donald Cerrone. According to McGregor’s coach Owen Roddy, things are being taken very seriously.

McGregor is currently expected to make his Octagon return at the beginning of the year. Although it is not officially signed, the UFC is looking to book Conor against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January. Moreover, all parties involved appear to want the fight, so it seems likely to happen.

Despite the bout not being official, McGregor is still taking it very seriously. According to one of his coaches, Owen Roddy, in an interview with MMAJunkie, Conor has been working really hard. Moreover, they believe this is a good fight for the Irishman.

“I know he’s working very hard. There’s no official date set yet, but Conor’s been training very hard, as you can see. He’s in good nick. If you’re looking at any of the pictures, he’s in phenomenal shape, he’s ready to go. I’m sure everybody’s excited to see him back. If it is ‘Cowboy,’ it would be an exciting fight, yeah. I said this a couple of months ago: ‘Cowboy’ and Conor is a great fight for the fans. Two guys that are exciting strikers – although ‘Cowboy’ is phenomenal on the ground, as well, but I think if it was a fight between them, it would be a striking battle, and I think it would be one for the fans, so if it is that, it’ll be an exciting one.”

It is nice to hear that Conor McGregor is serious about his UFC return. Whenever it ends up being, fans seem to just want to see him take things seriously.