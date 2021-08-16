Conor McGregor Vows To ‘Spark’ Kamaru Usman, Kamaru Roasts Him In Return

Despite his recent run of fights, Conor McGregor apparently still has aspirations to win the welterweight title. However champ Kamaru Usman has some not so nice things to say about that idea.

McGregor may be on the back of a pair of losses to Dustin Poirier, and with a combined record of 1-3 in his last four, but he is still confident in his abilities. Even while working to come back from a broken leg, he is still eyeing championships, and not just at lightweight.

Speaking during a #AskNotorious session on Twitter, Conor made it clear that he still hopes to move up to welterweight and get a third belt there. On top of that, he specifically said that he would be able to spark the much bigger wrestler, in champ Kamaru Usman.

“Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds) Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5) And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!” McGregor wrote.

Kamaru Usman Roasts Conor McGregor

While Conor McGregor did not specifically tag Kamaru Usman in this message, it certainly got back to the welterweight champ. It is safe to say that he is not particularly threatened by Conor’s words.

Posting his own response to Twitter, Kamaru ripped into Conor for saying that he would spark the Nigerian Nightmare. Furthermore, he brought up the three men to have finished the Irishman in the UFC Octagon.

“Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again ” Usman wrote in response to McGregor.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you've been smoking. Unlike you, if I'm gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again

While Conor McGregor may sound confident in himself, it seems impossible to imagine him fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, at this point in his career. Then again, stranger things have happened when Conor is involved.