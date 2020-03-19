Conor McGregor Plans Octagon Return ‘Very Soon,’ Wants To Box Again

Conor McGregor Plans On Boxing Again, Hopes To Fight Soon

Conor McGregor was hoping to serve as a backup for the UFC 249 main event. With that event uncertain, he still plans on returning to action soon.

McGregor took a long absence away from MMA after his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However he returned in a big way, obliterating Donald Cerrone in 45 seconds. Following that performance, he vowed to stay active in the coming months.

Although there have been some potential opponents suggested, the bout McGregor was most interested in, was a potential short notice replacement for Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson. However, with the future of that show in jeopardy, McGregor is left in a sort of limbo. Regardless, he recently explained to Bleacher Report that he plans to return to action soon, even if it is not in MMA.

“The money is not why I do this. I am a very rich man, and my children and those that come after them will be just fine. I love the fight game. I learned many things boxing in Crumlin where I grew up, and my deep love is why I do this today. I will be in the Octagon again soon and fully expect to box again. You will need to stay tuned, but trust me—the fans will enjoy. Giving them what they want and entertaining them is important to me.”

As for who Conor McGregor wants, he has little preference. The only thing he cares about, is making for an exciting build up, and a great fight.

“What the fans, and frankly the fighters, don’t want is a dull fight or a dull lead up to a fight,” he said. “I enjoy every aspect, and the fans deserve to see and hear the real me. I am very passionate and eager to please the fans and win for them and my family. I am willing to fight anyone and have proved that time and time again. I look for a good scrap, and if it isn’t going to be that, I have no interest.”

Hopefully Conor McGregor will be back in action as soon as the situation with the coronavirus clears up. Perhaps a return in July truly is in order.