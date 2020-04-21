Conor McGregor For President? Bookies Create Odds For It To Happen

Bookies Create Odds On Conor McGregor Becoming Irish President

Conor McGregor has been quite vocal in recent months, about his political views. This has led some to wonder if we may see him run for President of Ireland at some point in the future.

McGregor has been quite open about his feelings regarding the way Ireland is handling the current global health crisis. He has urged leaders to take more action, even to the point where he was arguing with singer Sinead O’Connor. Not only that, but he has put his money where his mouth is, donating medical equipment to several hospitals throughout Ireland.

These efforts have caused some to change their opinions on Conor McGregor. Moreover, as BoyleSport has shown, there is even a pension to see the Irishman take on more of a leadership role in the country. That is why they compiled odds on whether or not he would be able to become Ireland’s President.

Currently the odds sit at 100/1 that McGregor will become President. Although those are not the best odds, it is an improvement from the 500/1 odds he previously had. Furthermore, these are the same odds given to legendary musician and known philanthropist Bono. This is what a spokesperson for BoyleSport, Leon Blanche, had to say recently, in regards to McGregor’s place in the country.

“Conor McGregor is the latest celebrity to attract support for a stint in Áras an Uachtaráin. “The Dubliner has being showing us his generous side supporting homeless families and our frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19,” he added. “The UFC superstar is 100/1 from 500/1 to follow Michael D. Higgins as the next President of Ireland.”

It seems unlikely that Conor McGregor would run for President, but he certainly wouldn’t be the first celebrity to do so.