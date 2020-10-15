Fans have been on the edge of their seats to see if Conor McGregor will actually fight Dustin Poirier. It would seem he is taking it seriously, after he shared a pretty sick poster for this potential rematch.

From the moment McGregor began discussing a potential rematch with Poirier fans were excited, even if he were originally talking about it being a boxing match. However the UFC quickly swooped in and worked to make it official and in the promotion. Although there has been some squabbling over the date, it seems that both Conor and Dustin have accepted the fight on January 23rd. The only thing remaining is the official word from the promotion that this is happening.

Conor McGregor Shares Epic Fight Poster

A lot of people were questioning whether or not Conor McGregor was actually serious about taking this fight, especially since it has yet to be made official. If you were one of these people, the Irishman decided to offer some sort of sign that he is genuinely interested in the bout. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture of a pretty sick fight poster, promoting the idea of his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

“Another dusting for Dustin, incoming.”

Obviously in the end this does nothing to secure the fight, but it does seem like McGregor really does want to compete. The pair first fought in 2014, with Conor winning by first round TKO, yet both men have changed exponentially since then. Regardless of if Conor wants to use this as a warm-up to box Manny Pacquiao, there is no denying that this is a very different fight than their first meeting.

Time will tell if Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier do end up facing off for a second time in the Octagon. Either way, this is a fight that fans want to see, and it actually makes sense for Conor, in terms of the division.