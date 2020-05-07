Conor McGregor Tweets And Deletes, Roasts ‘Pea’ Dustin Poirier, UFC Rankings

Conor McGregor Roasts Dustin Poirier In Recent Tweet

The next opponent for Conor McGregor is a bit up in the air right now. That being said, it seems he is working an angle to push for a specific opponent, after a recent outburst on Twitter.

McGregor said he wanted to stay active after his return to action against Donald Cerrone in January. He was hoping to be a backup for UFC 249’s title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. However he could not have guessed the situation that would have developed to eventually cause that fight to be canceled.

Now with Ferguson facing Justing Gathje this weekend, it is very possible that Conor McGregor could be getting a rematch with Khabib. On the other hand, it seems he is gunning for a different bout, after a now deleted tweet. In the message, the Irishman takes aim at former interim champ Dustin Poirier for being ranked higher than him, saying that he beat him once and can do it again.

“How is the pea ahead of me in the rankings? I sparked him in 90 seconds. Went further against most recent foe, plus took a round. After a two year layoff partying and/or in jail/court. What a weird little game you guys play. I’ll Bide my time for now, but watch this space. All bums.”

Conor McGregor has been known to subtweet as his rivals, whether he is actually looking to fight them or not. However given the current situation in the lightweight division, a rematch with Dustin Poirier makes a good amount of sense. That being said, it would not be surprising for the UFC to push for a rematch of the biggest fight in the sport’s history.