For a brief moment it seemed like the potential rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was not happening. However things have apparently changed, and the bout is now official for the first PPV of 2021.

There has been some ups and downs in the making for Poirier vs McGregor 2, to say the least. Initially there were concerns that Conor and the UFC would be unable to agree to a location or a date, with him wanting to compete in 2019, but the UFC schedule already being filled for the year. When that seemed to be a problem of the past, it was then reported that Dustin was having trouble agreeing to finical terms with the UFC, which appeared to put the bout in jeopardy.

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2 Is Official?

Despite recent bumps in the road, it would appear that the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is now official. According to reports, both men have signed their contracts to fight at UFC 257 on January 23rd, likely in Las Vegas. Although it should be noted that Conor is still looking to get the fight to happen earlier, pushing to replace Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson which was recently scrapped from the main event slot at UFC 256 in December.

This fight is a massive opportunity for both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. A win for either man would land them back in the picture for the lightweight title, which may or may not be vacated soon anyway. Although it is a rematch, each man has grown a ton since their first meeting in 2014, and it will be exciting to see how they stack up this time around.