Conor McGregor’s Astonishing Per-Minute Earnings Have Him Top Athlete List

While some may think Conor McGregor’s stock has dropped, he continues to make serious bank.

McGregor is widely recognized as the biggest star in MMA. He has broken live gate and PPV records for the UFC. Despite having just one victory in his last four fights, “Mystic Mac” is living the good life.

Conor McGregor’s Per-Minute Earnings

Conor McGregor has not only made it on a top-40 per-minute earnings list compiled by Online Betting Guide, but he also topped it. Taking one glance at the list may leave some puzzled. After all, McGregor earned the least amount of money out of almost anyone on the list at $22 million in 2021.

It starts making sense once you realize that McGregor only had two fights last year. As far as per-minute pay goes, no athlete came close to McGregor. He earned a whopping $8,695,652 per minute. That means he only needs seven seconds to rake in $1 million.

Canelo Alvarez, boxing’s biggest star, is in second place on the per-minute earnings list and his total pales in comparison to Conor’s. According to the list, Canelo makes $444,444 per minute.

There are other big names on this list such as NFL quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and others. There is no arguing that everyone on this top-40 list is getting paid handsomely but McGregor can add another notch on his belt being the highest-paid athlete per minute.

McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon back in July. He suffered an injury in his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, closing out their trilogy. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula. He underwent successful surgery and has been bulking up. With that said, McGregor has made it clear that he won’t be rushing the recovery process.