Conor McGregor Is ‘So Heart Broken’ Over Passing Of His Dog

Being a pet owner means that the day you fear the most is when you have to say goodbye to your animal. This is no different for someone like Conor McGregor, who recently had to reveal that his dog had passed away.

Between the fancy yachts and his top place on the Forbes highest paid athletes list, is easy to forget that McGregor is still a person. He has a motions that go beyond the ferocity and anger oftentimes seen in the Octagon, or while he’s trash talking his opponents.

Conor McGregor’s Dog Has Passed Away

The human side of Conor was seeing recently, with a devastating post to his Instagram. Here the Irishman revealed that the dog he has had for many years, through the ups and downs of his UFC career, had sadly passed away.

“So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the way, my closest companion. From sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress to everything else that came after. Thank you for all the work put in alongside me to get this life correct for our family. All the love and cuddles we will miss forever and ever our Hugo! Gutted 💔 RIP the best boy Hugo McGregor 🙏” he wrote.

As anyone who has ever owned a pet for many years will tell you, few things can break a heart worse than losing a pet, and this honest show with emotion proves that no matter how you feel about him, whether you love him or hate him, at the end of the day, McGregor is still a human. It is in times like these, where petty differences are put aside, as all you can do is send positive vibes to a family that is grieving the loss of a family member.