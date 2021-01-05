Conor McGregor Promises A ‘Masterpiece’ In Dustin Poirier Rematch At UFC 257

In the build-up of his career, Conor McGregor had one of his first highlight reel moments in the UFC, against Dustin Poirier. Ahead of their UFC 257 rematch, he promises that this time he will look even better.

There has been so much that has changed since the first time McGregor and Poirier fought each other. When they shared the Octagon last, the UFC was still on Fox Sports 1 and there was sponsors on fighter’s shorts.

Things have also been different for each man too, with each moving to lightweight after their 145lb runs. Conor became champ-champ and boxed Mayweather, Dustin put on some of the best fights of all time.

Conor McGregor Promises A Masterpiece

Despite how much things have changed for both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, they are set to meet again at UFC 257. They will be competing with some serious title implications on the line.

Despite these major differences, the Irishman still thinks that the result will be the same. In fact, taking to Twitter, the former champ-champ promised that he will be delivering on a masterpiece this time around.

“I promise a masterpiece.”

Now whether or not McGregor follows through on this promise is still to be seen. That being said, most analysis of this fight, on paper, seems to suggest that we could be looking at an all-out war.

Dustin Poirier seems to be much better equipped to take a shot at lightweight, than when he was fighting at featherweight. Moreover he has the cardio to make the fight ugly as the rounds tick away.

One thing is for sure, when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face off again at UFC 257, it is going to be a great fight. Fans around the world will be anxiously watching to see the results.